United Asset Strategies Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. State Street Corp boosted its position in 3M by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after purchasing an additional 134,874 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,008,000 after purchasing an additional 260,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,828,000 after buying an additional 61,622 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,526. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.48.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

