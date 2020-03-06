United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,405 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,550,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,269 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,739,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,681,000 after purchasing an additional 106,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,672,000 after purchasing an additional 589,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.42.

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $92.99. 5,275,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.24. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

