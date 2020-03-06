US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $92.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million.

NASDAQ USWS opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.70. US Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get US Well Services alerts:

USWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of US Well Services from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 1,000,000 shares of US Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,690,000.00. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.