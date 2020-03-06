ValuEngine Upgrades Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) to “Hold”

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

FOMX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. 411,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,895. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a market cap of $202.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOMX. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,104,000. Institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

