ValuEngine Upgrades Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) to “Hold”

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FTAI. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 501,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,108. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $161.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter worth about $10,288,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

