ValuEngine Upgrades Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) to Buy

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

GBT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.75. 576,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,288,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,112,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $73,554.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 937 shares in the company, valued at $73,554.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,746 shares of company stock worth $6,484,312 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,801,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,288,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 467,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after buying an additional 87,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

