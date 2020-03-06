VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 61,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.10. 4,434,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,448,609. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $31.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

