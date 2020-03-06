VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 61,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,434,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,448,609. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $31.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

