Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.51. 138,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,479. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.83 and a 52 week high of $82.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1534 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.