Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,901,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,685. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.