Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Varian Medical Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,003,000 after acquiring an additional 556,316 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,074,000 after buying an additional 484,173 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $65,435,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,117,000 after buying an additional 319,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAR traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.97. 21,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.41 and a 200 day moving average of $129.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.92 and a 1-year high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $346,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $115,563.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,716,312 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

