Vertical Research Downgrades Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) to Hold

Vertical Research lowered shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HXL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel to and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.07.

Shares of HXL opened at $63.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.08. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Hexcel will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $81,994,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,272,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

