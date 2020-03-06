Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million.

VYGR stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $448.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.20. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $28.79.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $49,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $143,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,557 shares of company stock worth $234,562. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

