Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 1,740 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. 2,150,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,998,150. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $201.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

