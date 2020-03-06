Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 2,155 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,219,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,836,664. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $169.27 and a one year high of $237.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.91.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.