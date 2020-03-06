Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 7,366 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.32. 10,958,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,962,362. The stock has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

