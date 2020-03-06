Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.03. 676,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,146,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

