Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HEZU. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,821,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 92,597 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 188,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEZU stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,348. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

