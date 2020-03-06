Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,928,957. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

