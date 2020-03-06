Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 239.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,749,437,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Booking by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 267,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Booking by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 189,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,605,000 after acquiring an additional 34,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,043.85.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $11.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,635.66. 430,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,616. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,592.45 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,901.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,959.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $22.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

