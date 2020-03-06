Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

WMT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.59. 4,323,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,676,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.22. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

