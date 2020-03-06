Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,485 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,431.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,668,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after buying an additional 1,559,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,039,000 after buying an additional 1,311,619 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,701,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,565,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,378,000 after acquiring an additional 609,536 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. 2,109,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,002. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

