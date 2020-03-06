Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.33. 132,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,299. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $123.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.58 and its 200-day moving average is $112.55.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.