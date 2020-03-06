Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,262,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,625,000 after acquiring an additional 215,317 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,360,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,652,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 829,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,803,000 after purchasing an additional 333,430 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 685,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 639,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. 113,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

