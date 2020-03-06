Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.43. The company had a trading volume of 626,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.85 and a 200-day moving average of $112.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $119.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

