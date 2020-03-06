Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 189.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Novartis stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.15. 144,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.91. The company has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.79%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

