Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,249 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

SRLN stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,527. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

