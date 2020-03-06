Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.20% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,380. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05.

