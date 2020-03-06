Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $648,000 Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $55.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617,748. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

