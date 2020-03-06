Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $700,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,352 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $9.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.44. The company had a trading volume of 856,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,573,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $217,493.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

