Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $749,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,437,000 after acquiring an additional 367,164 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,405,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,183,000 after acquiring an additional 587,937 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,665,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,222,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,673,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 105,022 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,083. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.89 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.79%.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

