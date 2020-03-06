Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 450,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after purchasing an additional 149,069 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IPAC traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.40. 684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81.

