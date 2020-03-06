Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 158.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SUSC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,175. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.