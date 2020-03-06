Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $26,308,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,098,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.94. 386,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,827. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.50. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $87.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

