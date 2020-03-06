Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $1.09 Million in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 467.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,271 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 65,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 59,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 9,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 24,899 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.07. 40,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,933. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.54. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.07 and a fifty-two week high of $269.36.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

