Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 153,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,640. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.67 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

