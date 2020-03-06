Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.64% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period.

EAGG stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,309. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1101 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

