Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.75. 3,185,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,437. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $178.27 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.82.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

