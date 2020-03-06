Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGDM. Gainplan LLC grew its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $678,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGDM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,693. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $27.74.

