Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 152.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of PM traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.13. 293,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,711,065. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.20. The company has a market cap of $138.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

