Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.87. 2,109,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.12.

