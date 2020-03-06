Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,075,000. Hansberger Growth Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 245,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after buying an additional 184,310 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.38. 34,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,615. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.50 and a 200 day moving average of $163.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $138.91 and a 12-month high of $176.22.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

