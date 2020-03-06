Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 953.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 679,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,021,651. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $108,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $444,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,782.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,739 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,293 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.