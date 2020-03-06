Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 16,098 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,098 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

BIV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,159. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $92.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.2071 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

