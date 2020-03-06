Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 162 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.38. The company had a trading volume of 22,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,491. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.47 and a one year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

