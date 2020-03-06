Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,880 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.46. The stock had a trading volume of 94,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,959. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $54.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

