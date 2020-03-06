Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 2,019 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $6.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,324,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,296,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,296 shares of company stock worth $17,449,702. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

