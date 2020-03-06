Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 386,055 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,055 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCK. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,481,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,022,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after buying an additional 308,029 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,473,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,063,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,906,000.

Shares of BSCK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,045. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30.

