Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 78,178 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,178 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 126,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,387. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

