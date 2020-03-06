Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 8,301 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its position in Bank of America by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after buying an additional 502,200 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,643,000 after buying an additional 40,133 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.12.

BAC stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,656,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,130,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

